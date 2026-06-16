USDA declares emergency Disaster Declaration for Maryland farmers impacted by crop freeze

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The United States Department of Agriculture is stepping in to assist Maryland farmers severely impacted by unexpected frosting in April.

According to the Maryland Farm Bureau, over 320 acres of farm land were significantly affected in 20 counties throughout the state.

Growers across those counties experienced an estimated average 67.5 percent loss of their specialty crops such as fruit orchards and wine vineyards.

The Bureau and Governor Wes Moore each petitioned USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins to issue a Disaster Declaration that allows farmers to apply for and receive emergency federal financial assistance to recoup some of their losses.

On June 15 Rollins approved the disaster designation, but found only 12 of the 20 Maryland Counties are currently eligible for primary relief.

Those counties are Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Queen Anne's, Somerset, Washington, and Wicomico.

Allegany, Anne Arundel, Harford, Kent, Prince George's, Talbot, and Worcester for now are considered contiguous, until the USDA can completely and accurately determine their level of production loss.

Rollins' decision received praise from the Bureau and Moore.

“Since the days immediately following the late April frost, Maryland Farm Bureau has constantly stressed the need for assistance for our hardworking farmers who were affected by this extreme weather event,” said MDFB President Jamie Raley. “We are grateful to the USDA and our partners in government for giving our farmers this much needed relief and security for them to keep going.”

"Maryland’s farmers are the backbone of our state's economy, our heritage and our food security," said Moore. "When our agricultural community faces unprecedented climate challenges through no fault of their own, it is our duty to respond with urgency. We are grateful to Secretary Rollins and our federal partners at the USDA for their swift, collaborative response."