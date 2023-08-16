Father shares the journey treating his son's incurable disease

ABINGDON, Md. — Joey who is 7 years old has undergone treatment including a bone marrow transplant to fight back against ALD, or Adrenoleukodystrophy.

There is no cure but a person can live with it as long as they catch it early and have the right treatment.

Joey’s dad Tony reflects on what it was like watching his son’s journey.

“it was devastating. it was very it was very emotional. i wouldn’t wish this on anybody," says Tony Brocato.

Tony is thankful doctors caught the disease at an early stage.

“I mean we were in the best of hands I wouldn’t have changed where we went for the world. I think God every day for the nurses and the doctors the staff at M Health Fairview,” he says.

Tony says although the treatment was tough, Joey remained in good spirits.

“I think he handled it a lot better than most kids would have. I think he’s saving grace was just not understanding everything." says Tony.

All of this thanks to the support tony received from go fund me and other donations and help from the community.

Tony is making it his mission to advocate for early screening for ALD, he says even though his family was fortunate, many others have not been.

“Maryland still has not passed ALD newborn screening, so so if there’s anybody that’s watching this, I would highly recommend contacting your local politicians and really pushing for it," says Tony Brocato.

Joey will be starting second grade this year and although his treatment is done, his journey is far from over.

He still has to take at least 4 pills everyday for the rest of his life to regulate the ALD.

Click hereif you would like to support ALD research.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Ronald McDonald house.