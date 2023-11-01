Families, survivors of Brooklyn Day mass shooting intend to file lawsuit against city agencies

BALTIMORE — Survivors and families of the Brooklyn Day mass shooting could be filing a lawsuit against city leaders and agencies.

RELATED: Two killed, 28 injured overnight in a mass shooting in South Baltimore

The estates of Aaliyah Gonzalez and Kylis Fagbemi and two other people who were injured are a part of the lawsuit.

Their claims are against the State of Maryland, the Baltimore City Police Department, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, and more.

"The only thing that stops this, unfortunately, is to hit them in the pocketbook. Because appeals to the righteousness of the cause and the morality inherent in the cause and all kinds of high-minded statements usually don't move the needle, especially in Baltimore," said civil rights attorney Billy Murphy.

Those intending to file the lawsuit are claiming negligence, gross negligence, negligent hiring, negligent retention, negligent supervision, and intentional wrongdoing, which is included, but not limited to, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and state and federal civil rights violations.

READ MORE: Lack of accountability in Brooklyn Mass shooting leaves community outraged

Also included in the filing, the suit is claiming that the agencies were wholly unprepared or underprepared for the Brooklyn Day event and they failed to provide adequate safety measures suitable enough for the event.

They are planning to seek $50,000,000 in damages.

READ: City hosts meeting with Brooklyn community after report on mass shooting

Along with the two murders, 28 other people were injured at the shooting in July.

Five arrests have been made in connection to the shooting but no one is charged with the murders.