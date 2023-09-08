City hosts meeting with Brooklyn community after report on mass shooting

BALTIMORE — You could call them the unknown victims of Baltimore's Brooklyn mass shooting: the people who live in the neighborhood and witnessed the chaos.

Charlene Bowie, a Brooklyn Homes resident, is one of them. Shooting victims were at her door that night.

"Those young ladies that was on my step bleeding," Bowie recalled to WMAR, "I thank God they made it."

On Thursday night at Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School, the mayor and other city leaders heard directly from Bowie and other neighbors after the release of last week's after-action report.

The event was billed as a community meeting and had a question-and-answer portion for neighbors. Inside, cameras were allowed to take a brief tour, but the city barred them from recording the meeting.

When neighbors stepped up to the microphone - they were curious about police improvements, asked how close authorities are to getting the people who did this, and discussed the trauma young people are facing in the city.

"That's all it takes is a village to get together, so we can get it right," Bowie added.

So far, four arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. No eyewitnesses have come forward, acting police commissioner Richard Worley told reporters before the meeting.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the meeting's purpose was to address the shortfalls of city government with residents.

"We're going to be going through this after-action report with them and working with them about what's going to happen moving forward, how they want to work together," Scott told reporters before the meeting. "It's not something we're going to be dictating to them."

Two people were killed and 28 others were shot in the Brooklyn Homes community on the evening of a celebration at the beginning of July. In a police after-action report, the department outlined the shortfalls leading up to and on the day of the shooting.

Another city council hearing on the Brooklyn mass shooting is taking place next Wednesday.