East Lansing police release bodycam footage of deadly shooting of Owings Mills man

*Be Advised: The footage released by police is hyperlinked within the article and is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.*

The East Lansing Police Department released body camera, fleet camera, and witness footage from a police shooting that resulted in the death of Owings Mills native Isaiah Kirby.

Officers responded to a business at Lake Lansing and Abbot Roads for reports of a theft, which later evolved into a stabbing.

Kirby, who was studying zoology at Michigan State University, was identified as a suspect in the stabbing at a business in the area.

Kirby Family

The victim of the stabbing survived the incident and was later released from the hospital to recover at home.

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One person inside the business started recording Kirby with their phone as he walked toward a car, appearing to get something out of it, and then walked around the parking lot with what appeared to be a knife in his hand.

Call 911," one patron said.

One of the patrons asked, "What happened?" To which an employee replied: "I don't know; that is my customer. I just got done with him."

After being asked if they were OK, the employee replied: "Yes, I feel bad for Doug."

For two minutes of the video, Kirby walked around the parking lot with an object in his hand that looked like a knife before running away from the area.

While one of the patrons could be heard on the phone with police, the camera revealed the victim of the stabbing on the ground bleeding profusely, with others trying to tend to his wounds.

In the bodycam footage from one of the officers, views of the patrol car driving to the scene ended around the two-minute mark.

Officers received a description of Kirby and later spotted him on Abbot, with one of them saying, "He's running right toward me."

The officers were seen exiting their vehicle, with Kirby running down the street toward them with the object in his hand.

The footage shows officers demanding that Kirby get on the ground twice as he ran toward them, with multiple shots being fired after the demands.

Kirby dropped to the ground after being struck multiple times, screaming in pain after the shots rang out.

"Don't move, don't move, don't move; show me your hands," one of the officers said after Kirby was shot.

MORE: Family of Owings Mills man slain by East Lansing Police says video of shooting was 'not transparency'

Kirby was then seen on his knees, leaning up with the knife still in his hand, raising it, but not pointing it toward the officers. Officers then fired again.

After an officer demanded that Kirby not move and drop the knife, he could be heard saying, "I'm going less lethal, I'm going less lethal," while pulling out his Taser.

As Kirby tried to crawl away, officers fired for a third time, causing him to drop to the ground completely. An officer could be heard yelling, "Drop the f****** knife."

An officer moved toward Kirby, with a taser in hand, telling him, "Don't move, man; we're gonna help you, alright? I need you to put the knife down."

"Toss the knife so we can help you; toss the knife," the officer repeated.

Two of the officers left the scene of the shooting and ran to the victim, who was seen sitting on the ground covered in blood from wounds to what appeared to be his head and leg.

After Kirby was no longer seen moving, an officer grabbed a shield from the trunk of one of the police vehicles. He placed the shield over Kirby's hands to block the knife while other officers began to cut his clothes and render aid as they waited for medical personnel.

First responders at the scene were heard saying, "I don't feel a pulse." Just moments later, the medics said they were going to "call it."

The officers involved were identified as:

• Field Training Officer Beck Martin, three years of service

• Officer Brennan Surman, two years of service

• Officer Benjamin Saylor, one year of service

• Officer Zane Johnson Chasteen, three months of service (paired with Officer Martin)

On Friday, the Kirby family reviewed the footage. The family's attorney, Teresa A. Caine Bingman, stated that Kirby was met with "an immediate and overwhelming use of deadly force."

Bingman added that the officers did not use non-lethal options and "immediately fired more than 20 rounds."

"The videos also show officers continuing to shoot after Isaiah had fallen to the ground and appeared to have been killed from the initial gunshot wounds, which was the use of deadly force that was neither reasonable nor legally justified," Bingman said.

Karyn Kirby, Isaiah's mother, initially reported seeing 17 wounds when first viewing her son's body, including some to his back.

But after viewing the footage, Bingman says they believe there were more than 17 gunshot wounds. This fact will be proven once the autopsy results are released, according to Bingman.

"Nothing we have seen justified this extraordinary level of force that was neither necessary nor warranted under the circumstances. The family remains committed to pursuing truth, accountability, and justice for Isaiah Kirby," said Bingman.

The East Lansing Police Department said it will continue to remain transparent and will cooperate with the Michigan State Police's investigation into the shooting.

"After MSP completes its investigation, the ELPD will conduct its own internal review. ELPD has no further comments at this time."