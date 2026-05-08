Family of Owings Mills man slain by East Lansing Police says video of shooting was 'not transparency'

The family of Isaiah Kirby, the Michigan State University student who was shot and killed by police, is not pleased with the video of the shooting shown by the East Lansing Police Department.

According to a statement released by the family's attorney, Teresa A. Caine Bingman, Kirby's family viewed the video evidence of the shooting on Thursday and felt that the video lacked transparency. The family described the video as "highly edited, selectively compiled, and [a] deeply one-sided presentation that raised more questions than answers."

"Nothing shown today justified the level of deadly force used against Isaiah Kirby," Bingman said in the statement. "The presentation did not provide the complete sequence of events, full officer interactions, uninterrupted body camera footage, or the full context necessary for the public to independently evaluate what occurred."

Bingman called the video a "curated narrative" created by the East Lansing Police Department.

The shooting, which occurred on April 15, initially stemmed from an alleged stabbing incident at a business in the area of Lake Lansing and Abbot Roads.

Kirby, an Owings Mills native, was identified as a suspect in the stabbing, according to police.

The situation then escalated into an officer-involved shooting, which resulted in Kirby's death.

According to his family, Kirby was a senior at Michigan State University pursuing a degree in zoology, with concentrations in herpetology and aquarium science.

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Following his death, calls for transparency rang out, with Kirby's family trying to understand what led to the shooting.

His mother, Karyn Kirby, said when she saw her son's body, she counted 17 gunshot wounds, "including multiple wounds to his back."

"I cannot unsee what I saw. I cannot unhear what I heard. No mother should ever have to hear a body bag being unzipped after her child was gunned down in the street by the police. Isaiah is more than a headline or a set of narratives that others are creating," Karyn said. "He was our son. Our brother. Our nephew. Our grandson. Our friend."

In the statement released Thursday, the family once again demanded transparency from the police department, adding they want the release of the "complete, raw, and unedited video evidence."

"When someone is killed by police, the truth cannot be filtered through edited clips, selective camera angles, or a narrative shaped after the fact. The video presented to the family was narrated by the East Lansing Police Chief in a manner that appeared designed to reinforce the narrative advanced by ELPD during their press conference immediately following the April 15 shooting," Bingman said.

Bingman added that her office will continue to pursue all legal avenues to obtain the complete, unedited video of the shooting to "ensure full accountability."

WMAR-2 News reached out to the East Lansing Police Department for comment on the attorney's statement and is waiting to hear back.

The full statement from Bingman can be read below: