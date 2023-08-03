Dundalk school community remembers beloved late principal

DUNDALK, Md. — Think back to when you were in school.

There was always a teacher or a member of the staff that you just loved to see every day. For so many, Principal Natalie Adams was that person.

Dozens gathered Wednesday night to remember Adams, who died unexpectedly days ago.

Adams led Dundalk Middle School for half a decade.

"She was a ray of sunshine," said Julie DeGraff, science department chair at Dundalk Middle School. "She was always smiling."

Members of the community made multicolored posters Wednesday evening with messages of love for Ms. Adams. Those kind words now line the walkway at Dundalk Middle.

Folks held a moment of silence and lit candles in between swapping stories.

"She was the light of the school," recalled Candice Straub, a former Assistant Principal with the school. "She was silly, she would dance down the hallways, she knew every kids name. She knew the parents."

Adams spent roughly a quarter century working in schools.

Adams was 53 years old.