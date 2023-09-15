Double shooting leaves one man dead near Lexington Market

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting that happened Thursday night left one man dead.

Near the corner of West Saratoga and North Eutaw Street is where police responded Thursday evening, around 11:30 p.m., after learning a double shooting had occurred.

Police said when the arrived they found a 35-year-old and a 26-year-old who had both been shot. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting but the 35-year-old was killed in the process.

Neighbors in the area like Darryl and Tronn weren’t surprised by the violence, but instead fed with it up once again.

“We struggle enough, and then we killing one another, it’s something else. It’s always something going on down here,” Darryl said.

“Take a good look at everything, look at this, the people are not even in the right state of mind. When we going to start doing what we need to be doing for the generation after today and for ourselves? We got to evolve,” Tronn said.

A loved one confirmed the 35-year-old who died leaves behind three young children.

The names of the people involved in the incident have not been released but police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact homicide detectives at 1-866-7LOCKUP.