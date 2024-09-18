DOJ demands DALI ownership take full responsibility for Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE — The Department of Justice is fighting to recoup all costs related to the Key Bridge Collapse.

In a Wednesday court filing, the DOJ blamed the tragedy on the DALI ship that collided with the bridge.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland issued the strongest rebuke to date of the vessel's owner and manager, Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Pte Ltd.

Court documents reveal some of the most devastating details leading to the disaster that left six workers dead.

The DOJ says the aftermath has cost the country $100,000,000.

Grace Ocean and Synergy have denied any wrongdoing, petitioning a federal judge to either fully exonerate them or limit liability to $43 million, which they claim the ship's now worth after losses and damages.

The DOJ pushed back urging the judge to deny their motion.

"The ship’s owner and manager—who now ask the Court to limit their liability to less than $44 million—sent an ill-prepared crew on an abjectly unseaworthy vessel to navigate the United States’ waterways," U.S. Attorneys argued. "They did so to reap the benefit of conducting business in American ports. Yet they cut corners in ways that risked lives and infrastructure."

In their filing the DOJ lists a number of avoidable failures, placing direct responsibility on the ship's owner and manager.

The electrical and mechanical systems on the DALI were improperly maintained and configured in a way that violated safety regulations and norms for international shipping," U.S. Attorneys wrote. "Those responsible for the vessel must be held fully accountable for the catastrophic harm they caused, and punitive damages should be imposed to deter such misconduct."

According to the DOJ's own investigation, the DALI experienced prior issues with excessive vibrating that damaged the ship's critical electrical and engineering systems, in turn causing its switchboards and transformers to malfunction.

"During recent inspections aboard the DALI, the ship was found to have loose bolts, nuts, and washers and broken electrical cable ties inside the step-down transformers and electrical switchboards. The ship's electrical equipment was in such poor condition that an independent testing agency discontinued further electrical testing due to safety concerns," the DOJ said in court documents.

Synergy Marine was reportedly notified of the vibrating back in May 2023, but they apparently never made the manufacturer, Hyundai Heavy Industries, aware.

The DALI docked at the Port of Baltimore on March 23 and departed shortly after midnight on March 26.

Between that time, the ship lost power on two separate occasions, neither of which was reported to the Coast Guard as required.

The DOJ noted how the DALI's captain turned the ship over to a local pilot who was to lead its next voyage to Sri Lanka.

Despite being well aware of the vibrating and recent power outages, the captain failed to relay this information to the incoming pilot as mandated.

After setting sail from Baltimore at 12:40am, it wasn't but a mere 45 minutes later the DALI experienced another outage.

Here's the DOJ's explanation of how this happened.

"These circuit breakers opened because of a loss of electrical continuity through control circuitry that was necessary to keep the breakers from tripping, which circuitry had loosened over time from excessive vibration," U.S. Attorneys explained. "This first loss of power was caused by the gross negligence of the ship’s owners, operators, managers, and their employees, and by unseaworthy conditions of the ship, which were known, or should have been known, by Petitioners or their agents."

The DOJ said the power restoration process was unnecessarily delayed.

Officials believe the ship's transformers should've been placed in automatic, rather than manual before disembarking.