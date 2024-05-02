MDOT: Rebuild of the Key Bridge could cost between $1.7 and $1.9 billion

As debris removal at the site of the Key Bridge collapse continues, an estimate for the cost to rebuild the bridge has just been released by the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Officials say that estimate ranges from $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion and could be completed by Fall 2028.

The MDTA next week will host a virtual forum to discuss its Progressive Design-Build process ahead of an official request for proposals (RFP). Contractors will need to go through the process to make bids for the contract to rebuild the bridge.

A new website focused on the rebuild states that the RFP is expected to be released by the end of the month.

On April 5, President Joe Biden visited Baltimore to view the Key Bridge wreckage in person.

During his speech, he vowed to put all the resources at Baltimore's disposal to help with recovery efforts.

"I'm here to say the nation has your back, and I mean it," Biden said.

Two days later, the Biden Administration OK'd $60 million in funding to help with recovery and clean-up.

With federal funding, insurance proceeds, and other reimbursements, the MDTA says it will continue to pursue other options to minimize net cost to taxpayers and toll customers.