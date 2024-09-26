David Linthicum convicted of shooting two Baltimore County Police officers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — David Linthicum has been found guilty of all charges.

Linthicum, 26, was convicted of shooting and injuring two Baltimore County Police officers back in February 2023, leading to a massive manhunt.

It all started when police were called to the 10000 block of Powers Avenue for a person in crisis.

As police attempted to enter, he opened fire, striking and injuring an officer.

Linthicum then barricaded himself inside the home, prompting a SWAT Team response.

Officers learned Linthicum fled the scene launching a massive search, causing multiple road and school closures.

He was spotted again the next day along Warren Road near Bosley Road.

That's where he shot another officer with a rifle before stealing their vehicle and leading police on a chase to Harford County.

After a month of recovery, that officer, Detective Chih, was released from the hospital.

Police would finally capture Linthicum in a heavily wooded area near the Fallston Mall Shopping Center on February 10 around 5:45 am.

He has been found guilty of four counts of first-degree attempted murder, multiple assault charges, and armed carjacking.