Detective injured in Cockeysville manhunt discharges from hospital Tuesday

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Detective shot during a manhunt in Cockeysville is now out of rehab.

Baltimore County officers lined the entrance to the University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopedic Institute.

They came out to congratulate detective Chih as he made his way home.

Police say David Linthicum shot Chih last month before stealing the detective's car.

Chih was in shock trauma for more than a week, he's been recovering at the rehab center since.

As for Linthicum, he was caught and is facing attempted murder charges.