Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Detective injured in Cockeysville manhunt discharges from hospital Tuesday

The Baltimore County Detective shot during a manhunt in Cockeysville is now out of rehab. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/detective-injured-in-cockeysville-manhunt-discharges-from-hospital-tuesday
Posted at 5:17 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 17:50:52-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Detective shot during a manhunt in Cockeysville is now out of rehab.

Baltimore County officers lined the entrance to the University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopedic Institute.

They came out to congratulate detective Chih as he made his way home.

Police say David Linthicum shot Chih last month before stealing the detective's car.

Chih was in shock trauma for more than a week, he's been recovering at the rehab center since.

As for Linthicum, he was caught and is facing attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices