Manhunt continues for suspect who allegedly shot police officer in Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — The manhunt continues for a gunman who allegedly shot a police officer in Cockeysville Wednesday afternoon.

Baltimore County Police were initially called to a home in the 10000 block of Powers Avenue for a person in crisis.

As police entered the home, 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum reportedly opened fire striking and injuring an officer. The wounded officer was later released from the hospital.

At first police reported that Linthicum barricaded himself inside the home, setting up a SWAT Team response.

RELATED: Police searching for suspect involved in barricade situation in Cockeysville

It was later determined he fled the scene prompting a massive search and road closures.

Still on the loose, Linthicum is considered armed and dangerous.

According to online court records Linthicum pleaded guilty in 2019 to drug possession with intent to distribute. He was ultimately sentenced to probation before judgement.

As a precaution several Baltimore County Schools were closed Thursday including Cockeysville Middle School, Dulaney High School, Mays Chapel Elementary School, Padonia International Elementary School, Pot Spring Elementary School, and Warren Elementary school.

A shelter-in-place advisory still remains in place for the immediate area.

The house Linthicum currently lives in where the shooting occurred, is the same location where then 16-year-old Nicholas Browning shot and killed his parents and two brothers in February of 2008.

Browning is currently serving four consecutive life sentences behind bars.