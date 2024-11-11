Crust by Mack closes Harbor Place retail shop; will focus on catering, special events

BALTIMORE — Crust by Mack, a local family owned bakery in Baltimore's Inner Harbor is reshaping their business.

Back in January owner Amanda Mack and her husband opened a retail space at the Pratt Street pavilion.

They were one of the first small businesses to sign a short term lease while the area prepares to undergo major redevelopment.

MORE: Voters clear the way for Harborplace redevelopment

Less than a year in Mack says the business is transitioning more towards catering, special events and community collaborations.

"This shift supports serving you in a wider capacity and brings us even closer together through specially curated events like Supper Clubs, Brunch Balls and classes," Mack posted on Facebook and Instagram.

In just a short time, Crust by Mack became a Baltimore fixture.

In fact last season when the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs met in the AFC Championship game, Maryland Governor Wes Moore wagered Mack's signature crab pies with the Governor of Missouri.

Unfortunately, the Ravens took a loss and KC walked away with some free crab pies.

Crust by Mack plans to remain at Harbor Place, but will no longer be open for retail sales.

For more information on where to find some of Mack's delicious products, click here.