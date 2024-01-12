Crust by Mack to officially open new location at Harborplace pavilion

BALTIMORE — Biscuits, cookies, breakfast sandwiches and crab pies. You can soon indulge in these treats and more while overlooking the Inner Harbor.

Crust by Mack, a Black and woman-owned bakery, is opening a location at the Pratt Street pavilion in Harborplace. It is one of several small businesses that will be moving into the pavilions until the redevelopment project begins.

Amanda Mack is the owner of Crust by Mack. She's been working to transform the space, which was a former sushi bar, into her own.

"For me, it was really important that I came in and gave it some light and some energy, some femininity," she said. "I got to come into a space without anxiety and being overwhelmed and really being open to making it something that was for me, my family and my legacy. It's been a really amazing journey."

Mack describes her bakery as specializing in all things crust, both sweet and savory. Her menu includes biscuits, cookies, her signature "crustinis" and crab pies.

She grew up in Baltimore and has fond memories of coming to Harborplace as a child. She is grateful for the opportunity to have a storefront in the heart of the city and expand her reach.

"It really helps you appreciate the city that is truly Baltimore. Being born and raised here, growing up with my mom and my grandmom, cooking and being able to give a little bit of that to people. Not just locals but tourists and showing them a little bit of what Baltimore is about it’s been really special," she said.

Crust by Mack will have an opening weekend on January 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will then be open Wednesday through Sunday.