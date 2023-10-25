New tenants coming to Harborplace soon

BALTIMORE — As plans to revitalize Harborplace move forward, developer MCB Real Estate announced today that several new tenants will be opening in the Light Street Pavilion in the coming weeks.

They include Dope Nerds, a STEAM/tech incubator (that WMAR profiled earlier this month), Made in Baltimore pop-up store, Saturday Morning Cafe, and the Creatively Black Baltimore Art Installation.

Saturday Morning Cafe will offer all-day breakfast and brunch; it's currently in Little Italy.

Made in Baltimore will be in the former H&M building, and sells a variety of locally-made products. The store is holding a grand opening Nov. 9.

Previously-announced tenants for Harborplace include Matriarch Coffee, which was also profiled by WMAR. A bakery called Crust by Mack is also a newcomer to Harborplace.

The city offered grants to support black-owned businesses at Harborplace, as part of the Downtown BOOST program.

The longtime Harborplace pavilions are eventually set to be torn down.

