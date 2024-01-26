Baltimore Crab Pies vs. Kansas Steaks: Governors bet on Ravens, Chiefs game

BALTIMORE — Ravens fever continues to heat up in anticipation for Sunday's AFC Championship game in Baltimore.

Maryland leaders are now getting involved with their counterparts in Kansas and Missouri.

On Friday it was Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott betting a Ravens victory with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Now it's Governor Wes Moore wagering against Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

It should be noted the Chiefs are based out of and play in Kansas City, Missouri.

Nonetheless, in the event of a Ravens loss, Moore is offering up crab pies from local Baltimore business Crust by Mack.

Kelly, meanwhile, is betting steaks from Creekstone Farms located in Arkansas City, Kansas.

“Governor Kelly has an incredible record when it comes to these bets—but I think our Ravens, led by this year’s undoubted MVP Lamar Jackson, are going to break the streak this year," said Moore.

Last time the two teams faced-off was in 2021 when Baltimore won by a point - 36-35 - at M&T Bank Stadium.

“With six straight AFC Championship appearances, it’s clear Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce are winners, and I’m confident I’ll be enjoying some Crust by Mack’s crab pies very soon," said Kelly.