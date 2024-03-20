Columbia man accused of murdering girlfriend's father

COLUMBIA, Md. — A Columbia man faces charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend's father.

On February 8, police discovered Perry Comeau, 67, dead inside his home on Half Dollar Court.

He'd been shot multiple times.

Detectives learned Comeau had a previous argument with his daughter's boyfriend, Corey Conaway, 41.

Investigators believe Conaway returned to Comeau's home sometime after the disagreement, at which point shots were fired.

It's unclear what the two men were originally arguing about.

Conaway is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.