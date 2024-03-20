Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Columbia man accused of murdering girlfriend's father

A 67-year-old man was found shot to death in a Columbia home in what police say is an "apparent homicide." Perry Anthony Comeau was found with multiple gunshot wounds, in a home on Half Dollar Court, near I-95 and Vollmerhausen Drive. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/man-found-shot-to-death-in-columbia-house
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 12:56:19-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — A Columbia man faces charges in the shooting death of his girlfriend's father.

On February 8, police discovered Perry Comeau, 67, dead inside his home on Half Dollar Court.

He'd been shot multiple times.

Detectives learned Comeau had a previous argument with his daughter's boyfriend, Corey Conaway, 41.

RELATED: Man found shot to death in Columbia house

Investigators believe Conaway returned to Comeau's home sometime after the disagreement, at which point shots were fired.

It's unclear what the two men were originally arguing about.

Conaway is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices