Man found shot to death in Columbia house

Posted at 12:33 PM, Feb 09, 2024
COLUMBIA, Md. — A 67-year-old man was found shot to death in a Columbia home in what police say is an "apparent homicide."

Perry Anthony Comeau was found with multiple gunshot wounds, in a home on Half Dollar Court, near I-95 and Vollmerhausen Drive.

A relative had called for medical help shortly before 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 8, said Howard County police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives preliminarily believe the shooting was targeted, not random.

Anyone with information should contact HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or 410-313-STOP.

