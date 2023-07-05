City leaders look to change rules to help prevent mass shootings in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It's been three days since the mass shooting in South Baltimore injured dozens of people after they were shot during a large gathering.

18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi both died as a result of that mass shooting.

Now some city leaders said they’re trying to be proactive with preventing another incident like this in their district.

Looking at rules and how they are enforced around green spaces and analyzing communication between leaders and the community are some ways council members Robert Stokes and Zeke Cohen are trying to be proactive in keeping the community informed, and getting ahead of a potential unwarranted large gatherings.

“ In my particular district, I want to be proactive so my community won’t have that kind of activity going on,” Stokes said.

“It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to see this kind of violence take place in our city,” Cohen said.

Councilman Robert Stokes of the 12th District and Zeke Cohen of District 1 are just two of many city leaders trying to figure out ways to keep the city safe after a mass shooting at a large gathering in South Baltimore, known as Brooklyn Day, injured 28 people and killed two.

“We know that when this type of event occurs, it is traumatic for everybody, and the ripple effects are not just the immediate victims, but so many folks who are connected to them, who knew them, who loved them. As well as the 20 other people that, of course, were shot, their lives will forever be altered,” Cohen said.

“This could happen on the city on property, this could happen on rec and parks property,” Stokes said.

Right now there is a special events permit that must be filed for anyone preparing to host gatherings on city-owned property. Stokes said he wants to make sure those rules are enforced in his district.

“I would know who applied, what they applied for, what type of event there is, and where the event will be located,” Stokes said.

He believes this could help notify everyone, including law enforcement, before a large gathering occurs. Councilman Cohen however, said enforcing the special events permit is one way to be proactive, but first the permit process needs to be revised, and he believes it’s the communication between city leaders and the community that is just as important when it comes to being proactive.

“ That was not just a breakdown in the police department's intelligence unit, that was about not having enough of a relationship between law enforcement and the community. Because BPD and the entire government apparatus should have known that Brooklyn Day was taking place,” Cohen said.

And due to the breakdown in communication between law enforcement and the community, city leaders are working to change that.

“To me that’s being more proactive, to be in front of any kind of events that’s happening so what happened in Brooklyn won’t happen throughout the city or in the 12th District,” Stokes said.

“ I think that we as a city, and particularly the administration, we need to do more to make it so that whether you live in a wealthy or a low-income neighborhood, you still get great city services, and you still feel connected to the city,” Cohen said.

Baltimore is the first city to implement trauma informed care, that’s what’s taking place right now for the many people impacted by that shooting.

Right now there is still a $28,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead police to an arrest in this shooting.

