Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival this weekend in Delta, PA

DELTA, Pa. — Hot air balloons will fly high over the Maryland-Pennsylvania border this weekend for the Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival.

It's being held at the Mason-Dixon Fairgrounds in Delta, PA, Friday through Sunday.

More than 20 hot air balloons will be at the fairgrounds, offering early-morning rides or tethered rides in the afternoon. There will also be an evening "balloon glow" with the balloons lit up against the night sky.

The festival was suppose take place in Harford County, but county officials pulled out in July, citing "numerous unresolved safety concerns."

Gates open at 5:30 a.m. for the morning balloon rides, which require a paid reservation. Gates will reopen at 4 p.m. for all other activities including the tethered rides, artists village, kids village, food trucks and wine and beer.

There will also be two live bands playing each day of the festival.

