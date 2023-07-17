"Unresolved safety concerns" prompts Harford County to pull out of hosting Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival

BEL AIR, Md. — This year's Chesapeake Bay Balloon Festival won't be held in Harford County after all.

The event was scheduled for August 4-6 at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air.

Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly on Friday said the balloon festival was canceled "due to numerous unresolved safety concerns."

"After extensive discussions with state and local law enforcement, the county department of emergency services, and other county and state agencies, Harford County government [Friday] notified the organizers, American Farm Foundation, that their submitted plans had insurmountable deficiencies that could not be corrected prior to the event," Cassilly said in a statement.

The balloon festival responded Sunday on Facebook saying the event was not being canceled and that a new location would be announced in the coming week.

"We were surprised and disappointed by this unexpected last-minute decision by Harford County, since we have been working hand-in-hand with them for months," the post read.

The balloon festival spent the previous six years in Talbot County at Triple Creek Winery. They announced the festival would be moving to Harford County back in March.

