Chemicals discovered in Baltimore County schools' water

BALTIMORE COUNTY — You can add Baltimore County to the list of school systems starting the school year with unsafe drinking water on some of its campuses.

Two elementary schools, Kingsville and Jacksonville, have toxic chemicals in their drinking water that are above standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency. At both schools, water fountains cannot be used and bottled water is being provided for drinking. Tap water can be used, though, for handwashing only.

The chemicals found are polyfluroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS. Environmentalists call them forever chemicals because they don’t break down once they’re released into the atmosphere. They can build up in the body and cause harm, even at low levels.

The water was tested by the Maryland Department of the Environment.

“For long term plans, we will be working with MDE to develop a plan to reduce PFAS in the water,” reads a statement from the school system. “Longer term strategies may include acquiring alternative sources of water or installing treatment to remove PFAS.”

Harford and Howard Counties also have public schools that MDE found elevated levels of PFAS. And most Baltimore City schools have a longstanding issue with unsafe drinking water because of its lead pipes.

On Tuesday, the state received a $332,000 federal grant to help schools dealing with lead in drinking water. The money will go toward MDE’s efforts to identify and remove lead sources in drinking water at schools and childcare facilities across the state, according to a statement from Maryland’s congressional delegation.

It’s unclear at this point which schools or school systems will benefit from the grant.