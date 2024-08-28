Chemicals found in Harford Co. wells shut down several school's drinking water

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Students at several Harford County schools are drinking out of water bottles after forever chemicals were found in their drinking water.

​

​According to the district, 10 schools are impacted by the forever chemicals in the drinking water.​

​

Five of those schools have levels so high it's unsafe to drink.​

​

Fallston High School, Harford Academy, Harford Technical High School, Norrisville Elementary School, Prospect Mill Elementary School.​

​

Another five were told of the issue but levels aren't so high drinking is unsafe.​

​

Water bottles are being provided by the district.​

​

PFAS or forever chemicals have come into the spotlight in recent years.​

​​

​"PFAS are a family of man-made toxic forever chemicals that are in the blood of nearly 99% of Americans. They were first developed back in the 40's and 50's and have been leaching into our environment ever since then," said​ ​Jared Hayes, a senior policy analyst at environmental working group and an expert on forever chemicals and where they come from.​

​"They have been linked to a series of pretty serious health risks included increase risk of cancer, immune system harms and a host of other potential health risks," said Hayes.

​

​One of the chemicals found in the drinking water at Fallston High School was more than 25 times over the allowable limit according to testing.

​

Hayes says parents worried their kids were exposed should have their water tested and get home filtration systems installed.​

​

​"Also consult your doctor to go over some of the health risks that are associated with PFAS, maybe have your blood tested as well," said Hayes.

​

​Hayes adds that it can be a lengthy process to get these chemicals back down to safe levels.