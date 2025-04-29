Chefs rise to the challenge in food competition to benefit Weekend Backpacks

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Creativity and ingenuity were on display Monday night at the Valley Mansion in Cockeysville, as nine chefs competed for bragging rights in the Weekend Backpacks Chefs' Challenge.

The fundraiser challenges local chefs to use ingredients that are put in the bags of food that Weekend Backpacks distributes weekly to kids in need, such as canned corn, beans, rice and canned fruit.

Weekend Backpacks was started 10 years ago by Sandie Nagel, packing 18 bags of food in her dining room.

Today, the non-profit packs 1,900 bags and gives out the food to kids in 55 Baltimore-area schools, whose families are considered to be food insecure.

