Chef Cindy Wolf posted a photo with Prince Harry dining at her restaurant in Harbor East

BALTIMORE — British royalty paid a visit to Charm City.

Chef Cindy Wolf, owner of the Charleston in Harbor East, shared a photo of her with the prince on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

"Am thankful to have had the chance to cook for him at Charleston", she wrote in the caption.

The photo was shared on April 1, which had some wondering if it was an April Fool's joke. One person asked if it was real and Chef Cindy replied "yes!"

It's not clear when Prince Harry dined at the Charleston but he was in Washington D.C. this week for a summit hosted by the International Association of Privacy Professionals, or IAPP. He was the keynote speaker for the event.

Later this month, Harry's father, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be visiting D.C., as part of America's 250th celebration.