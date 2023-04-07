CheerAbilities team heading to Worlds competition, looking to raise money for the trip

WESTMINSTER, Md. — It's the news Ambre Noel hoped and believed would come, and yet she was still in disbelief when she heard it - the CheerAbilities Tigers were going to Worlds in Florida.

"I never thought I’d take a team to Worlds until I met this team," she said.

Noel is the head coach of the Tigers, a team of eight athletes who have different disabilities but the same heart and passion for the sport. CheerAbilities is a nationwide program that caters to athletes with disabilities.

"They’re the most loving, hardworking, committed and funny group of people that I know," she said.

The team was one of just five CheerAbilities teams in the U.S. selected to compete in Worlds, which is in Orlando, Florida from April 21-24.

"They have committed to practices and more practices, and time at home working on their routines, listening to their music and learning to count music, coming to tumbling classes. They put in a ton of effort over the seasons," Noel said.

The team was ecstatic to learn that they are heading south to compete in one of the most prestigious cheer competitions.

"I literally almost cried," said Destiny Murphy.

"I felt really excited and happy," said Jessica Zuback.

The cost to go to Worlds isn't cheap. The athletes and their families must cover expenses like transportation, hotels, food and a fee to compete. They are fundraising to help cover some of the cost, but Noel says no matter what, they will find a way to get the team to Florida.

"There is no way we are going to let the dreams of these young athletes go down. We are going to find a way."

And if anyone can rally support, its the Tigers. Their bond goes well beyond the tumbles, jumps and cheers, giving them what it takes to be world champions.

"I love our cheer family, they mean a lot to me. Especially our coaches, they truly are the best coaches in the world," said Kylie Lewis.

To donate to the team's GoFundMe page, click here.

Inquiries about other ways to donate can be emailed to Sjcallstarsfundraising@gmail.com