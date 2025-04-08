Charging Docs: Gunman allegedly stalked teen before robbing, killing him in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — We're learning more about what led to a deadly shooting in Reisterstown back in June 2024.

It all began just before 6:30 am on June 9 when officers were called to conduct a welfare check in the 200 block of Hammershire Road.

The 911 caller told police that a person was lying in the parking lot between two cars.

Officers found the victim, identified as 17-year-old Nester Nunez, with multiple fatal gunshot wounds.

Charging documents say that Nunez was in possession of Apple Airpods, but no phone or shoes. Also, there were multiple 9mm casings close to Nunez's body, along with a cigarillo next to his head.

Police notified Nunez's family of his death and found out he should have been wearing black men's Under Armour shoes and been in possession of an iPhone.

Investigators later learned that Nunez worked at Noodles and Company and should have left around 11:45 p.m. on June 8.

Detectives tracked Nunez's movement through interviews and surveillance and found that he left Noodles & Company around 11:46 pm and walked to a nearby Taco Bell.

While Nunez was at the restaurant, detectives saw a dark-colored sedan had just arrived in the parking lot.

The vehicle circled the lot and later parked behind a business adjacent to the Taco Bell.

Nunez left the restaurant and got on an MTA bus and was followed by the vehicle.

He was last seen on camera walking on Hammershire Road, close to where his body was found hours later.

As Nunez was seen leaving the camera's view, the dark-colored sedan was seen pulling out from a nearby CVS and driving on Hammershire Road. Before it left, multiple people were seen running from the car to Hammershire Road and then back to the car.

Footage from the MTA bus confirmed Nunez had a blue backpack, white Apple iPhone, and black Under Armour shoes when he got off the bus, but they were not in his possession when he was discovered.

Investigators also found that at the time of his murder, Nunez had multiple handguns, including a Glock with a "distinct" red backplate that had writing on it.

The next day, officers learned that Mehki Brown was arrested at Franklin High School after he was found in possession of a weapon.

As he was being arrested, Brown was struggling with the School Resource Officer, frantically trying to kick off his shoes, which were found to be black Under Armour shoes identical to the ones Nunez was wearing.

Brown also had a white Apple iPhone and a yellow sweatshirt that read "Free the Hood," which was confirmed to belong to Nunez.

Officers, through proper legal demand, looked through Brown's iPad and noted he sent messages to multiple people around 2:30 a.m. on June 9 as if something major had happened.

Around 9:45 a.m., Brown took a picture of a handgun magazine just 15 miles from where the shooting occurred.

He sent texts a minute later reading:

"I needed you last night."

"I can't say s*** ova text on sum reall a** s***."

Investigators also found that Brown sent out messages indicating that he wanted to "hit a lick" and needed to find a "bippy."

More photos on Brown's iPad showed him wearing Nunez's sweatshirt and Under Armour shoes.

He was also seen posing with the Glock handgun with the red rear plate.

Brown is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center and is charged with first-degree murder.