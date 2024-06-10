Teen gunned down in Baltimore County

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — For the record, Baltimore County police will only say a 17-year-old male was found just before 6:30 in the morning Sunday dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Hammershire Road.

Neighbors say they heard four shots fired in the parking lot where the body was discovered five hours earlier.

“We did not expect that at all,” said Brittany Alston, “Not to be literally by the front door. I came out of the house and my neighbor was like, ‘There’s a body in front of your car’, and I’m like, ‘Oh wow’, but I didn’t expect that.”

Other neighbors say there was a large party across the street that night, and at first, they thought the gun shots may have been fireworks.

They add that officers on the scene assured them that even with a gunman still at large, there was nothing random about the killing.

“They said don’t stress about it, because, again, it’s the lifestyle that they live,” said Alston, “The only unfortunate thing is by having it happening, they opened the pools up for the children so us going back over, we’re not supposed to be scared, but we still have to watch ourselves.

This from a woman who grew up in West Baltimore and still loves the city, but chose to move into the county to get away from such violence.

“I’m definitely used to it so that’s why when I came out, unfortunately, I just had my head down, literally minding my business, straight to my car, go where I’m getting and go back to my… because you get not fear, but what is truly going on,” said Alston, “I don’t want to jump out there for stuff for my family or any body else to be harmed.”

If you have any information, which could help police, you’re asked to call 410-307-2020 or if you’d like to be eligible for a reward, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.