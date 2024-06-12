Reward offered for information in murder of teen in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — A teenager found shot to death in Reisterstown has been identified as Nestor Nunez. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in his death.

The 17-year-old was found shot multiple times just before 6:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Hammershire road.

Neighbors say they heard four shots fired in the parking lot where the body was discovered five hours earlier.

Other neighbors say there was a large party across the street that night.

Officers on the scene told neighbors that this was not a random killing.

If you have any information, that could help police, you’re asked to call 410-307-2020 or if you’d like to be eligible for a reward, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.