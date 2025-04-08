18-year-old arrested, charged after teen was found shot to death in Reisterstown

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — An arrest in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Reisterstown.

Baltimore County Police say they have charged 18-year-old Mehki Brown with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Nester Nunez.

Nunez was found dead by Baltimore County Police just before 6:30 am Sunday morning from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 200 block of Hammershire Road on June 9, 2024.

Neighbors told WMAR-2 News that they heard four gunshots fired in the parking lot where the body was found hours earlier.

At the time, police told residents that there was nothing random about the shooting.

Brown is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.