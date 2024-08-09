Central Maryland readies Thursday for what remains of Debby

ANNAPOLIS, Md — After a stormy weekend to begin the month of August, folks in Maryland are getting ready for another round of nasty weather.

The remnants of Debby, the system which brought rain and flooding to the southeastern US, marched toward Maryland on Thursday.

Coastal flood advisories and a tornado watch were in effect Thursday into Friday for much of Central Maryland.

RELATED: Debby brings heavy rain and a tornado threat

WMAR was in Annapolis, where foreboding clouds floated above the colonial red bricks and boats.

"We're ready. We've got damage assessment teams ready if needed; we have 'cut and toss' teams ready if needed to clear the roadways," David Mandell, Deputy Director for the city's Office of Emergency Management, told WMAR.

Mandell said high tides could bring waters two to three feet above normal, potentially bringing water on oft-flooded Dock Street to the doorsteps of low-lying businesses.

Mandell is urging folks to stay vigilant.

"We've been through this before, but it's the first storm of the season—of the hurricane season. So it's always good to get everything in order to make sure everything's prepared, and we're ready to go here in Annapolis," Mandell added.

The city's OEM reminded folks not to drive through flooded roads and to check up on older neighbors with the bad weather approaching.

Chris Irons, a boat owner, has a course charted for Michigan and docked his vessel in Annapolis to wait out the bad weather.

"That's part of the deal. You have to be prepared," Irons said.

30 miles north in Baltimore, the easternmost part of Thames Street, usually a hotspot for high water, was blocked off by city trucks.

The city said flood-prone roads will be closed as a precaution:

Thames Street, from Wolfe Street to the Pier

North Point Road at the AMTRAK underpass (between Quad Avenue and Kane Street)

Pulaski Highway at the CSX underpass, east of Monument Street

READ MORE: Baltimore gets ready for storm: ‘Debby Downer’

