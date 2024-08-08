Baltimore gets ready for storm: ‘Debby Downer’

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City is preparing for what remains of Debby, the storm which brought torrential rain and flooding to the southeastern United States.

On Wednesday, the city said it would cancel all outdoor permitted events and all outdoor recreation activities, including Baltimore City Rec and Parks-sponsored summer camps. It is also closing all pools Thursday and Friday, including the city's Teen Pool Party.

The city is also making available parking for folks living in low-lying areas, free from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Saturday.

Fleet & Eden Garage 501 S. Eden Street Baltimore, MD 21205

Caroline Street Garage 805 S. Caroline Street Baltimore, Maryland, 21231

Little Italy Parking Garage 400 S. Central Avenue Baltimore, Maryland, 21202

The city also urged neighbors to avoid standing or moving water, and in a news release, it said it "is concerned about remaining storm debris" from last weekend's weather, "like leaves, sticks, branches, and litter, causing blockages in storm drains, causing additional localized flooding."

"City crews have taken actions to clear storm drains before this week’s anticipated weather," the release continued.

Baltimore City also made sandbags available for neighbors and businesses at three locations on Wednesday night.

After her basement flooded half a year ago, Beverly Fauntleroy, a Baltimore resident, isn't taking the late-week storm lightly.

"It must have been like six months ago. It was a real heavy rain, and I probably had three inches of water in my basement," Fauntleroy recalled.

Fauntleroy lives just down the way from Mervo High School, and on Wednesday night, she got some sandbags for her basement.

"We're preparing for another few days of intense weather as the remnants of Hurricane Debby, or 'Debby Downer' as we are calling her, makes her way up the east coast," Mayor Brandon Scott joked at a Wednesday morning press conference.

"We have made the decision alongside our recreation and parks to cancel all outdoor community events, all outdoor recreation, and closing pools between Thursday and Friday, including the teen pool party for Friday night," Scott explained.

The city is also urging caution on the roads—to move away from moving or standing water.

"We know that there's particular places in the city that flood; we will be looking to probably close those down so you won't be able to go over North Point and get stuck, because we're going to try to prevent you from doing that. But anywhere you see standing order, do not drive through it for your safety," Scott added.

"I'm comfortable with this storm," said Gail Furman, Max's Taphouse manager in Fells Point. "It's going to be a lot of rain; it's going to be wind. We've prepared, we've cleaned around our facility. We've made sure there's nothing on our roof to blow away."

For neighbors and businesses, it always helps to keep the essentials on-board: food, water, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, and extra batteries.