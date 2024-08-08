Impacts from Debby late-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Tropical storm Debby is on the way and will bring scattered showers and storms throughout the day. The latest update takes the core of Debby slightly west. This indicates that the heavier rain will be more focused across western Maryland. The heaviest rain arrives on Friday with scattered storms and strong wind gusts. Flooding concerns will be likely. We also can't rule out the potential for some quick spin ups Thursday and Friday. Because of the ample cloud cover and on/off showers, temperatures will stay below normal through the rest of the week, in the low to mid-80s. The weekend and beyond looks much better with clearing skies and highs in the 80s.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy morning fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 75. East wind around 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83.

Friday Night Showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.