Cecil Co. man killed in Delaware crash

Posted at 12:48 PM, Apr 10, 2023
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — A Cecil County driver was killed, and a Caroline County woman critically injured, after a tractor-trailer ran a stop sign in southern Delaware on Friday evening.

Joe White, 59, of Conowingo, died in the crash, at about 10:37 p.m. April 7 on Atlanta Road near Federalsburg Road in the Bridgeville area, said Delaware State Police.

A 26-year-old Richmond man driving a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer ran a stop sign and crashed directly into a 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan being driven by Joe White.

The Chrysler went partially under the trailer and was dragged by the tractor-trailer, said police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 67-year-old Federalsburg woman who was a passenger in the Chrysler was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

The Freightliner driver was not injured. Charges have not been filed at this time. The road was closed for about five hours, and the investigation continues.

