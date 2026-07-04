Catonsville's 79th annual Fourth of July parade beats the heat

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Determined attendees found creative ways to beat the extreme temperatures this Fourth of July to keep the tradition alive.

The parade is entirely volunteer-run and in its 79th year.

Along Frederick Road, parade-goers found shady spots, brought their umbrellas and packed the line for shaved ice.

Lindy Norton, of Ellicott City, came prepared with a mister for her entire group.

"Keeping everyone cool. Trying to keep it fun," Norton said. "We're in it to win it."

"It's the place to be on the 4th of July," Becca Felts said.

For some, skipping the parade was never an option, no matter the conditions.

"I was coming whether it was pouring down or 120 degrees. It's been my whole life here and continue to come," Nicholas Wilson, of Catonsville, said.

Aline Ayres said the community was up to the challenge.

"I think people in Catonsville are tough, and we can do it, so we are prepared," Ayres said.

Justin Haynes of Catonsville agreed.

"That's right. We're not missing it," he said.

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) The 2026 July 4th parade in Catonsville featured a variety of live musical acts.

Some favorites include the classic cars, the Baltimore Ravens Band, the Charm City Ghostbusters and the accordion float.

"They're just like these all retired old men, and they're just like playing the accordions. It's just really cute. Every year they are here," Norton said.

Though the parade was slightly less attended and more abbreviated than in years past, with some floats dropping out at the last minute, the spirit of America 250 shone as bright as the sun on Saturday.

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