Calvert Hall introduces their new varsity head football coach

BALTIMORE — After a national search, the wait is over. Calvert High School football welcomes their new head coach Ty Ward.

He's the 2023 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Coach of the Year and coached Bethlehem Catholic to a 2023 District 11 championship.

He says when selecting Calvert Hall, he was looking for a place he hopes he never leaves.

"I wanna be an elite Christian. I want to be an elite husband. I wanna be an elite father. I want to be an elite coach and and mentor to those kids and that's five things right there that I'm gonna do to the best of my ability," says Ward.

Ward's been coaching for a decade. He has experience on the collegiate level as a defensive assistant coach at Lehigh University where his team won back-to-back Patriot League Championships.

He was also an assistant coach at Franklin and Marshall College.

He says Calvert Hall fits the profile of what he wants to be about.

"It's all about building an elite mindset. I believe in person first. We're trying to build the intangible qualities in these kids that are gonna lead them to be successful in football but then beyond football," says Ward.

One of, if not the the biggest game on the Cardinals schedule is the Turkey Bowl against Loyola. Coach Ward is well aware of this magnitude of that game.

"I look forward to it. I've googled a little bit and then and watched a little bit of stuff on YouTube to see how how crazy that environment is and that's what you want to be and if you're competitor you wanna be playing against the best teams playing in the biggest environments and and you want the pressure and that's what I want," says Ward.