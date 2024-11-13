Bubbakoo's Burritos among new businesses coming to Greenleigh in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Two new eateries - Bubbakoo's Burritos, and an Indian/Nepalese restaurant - are among several new businesses that are joining the Greenleigh development off of White Marsh Boulevard, between White Marsh and Middle River.

The development just signed leases for five new retailers, according to a new press release.

They include Bajeko Sekuwa Restaurant, which has three U.S. locations and offers Indian and Nepalese dishes.

Bubbakoo's Burritos has been opening restaurants throughout the Baltimore area.

Other new tenants include Cellfix Plus (phone repair store), Kore Barre (a barre studio) and Uptown Cheapskate thrift store.

Bill Holzman, Vice President of Retail Leasing for St. John Properties, said in a statement:

As the commercial office and multifamily components of Greenleigh continue to gain momentum and increase in size and scope, it is important to attract new restaurants, retailers and other compelling concepts to meet the wide-ranging shopping, health and fitness, and dining needs of our stakeholders and the surrounding Middle River and White Marsh communities.

Last year, Greenleigh's developer started a petition to build a Trader Joe's supermarket there.

The petition has more than 3,000 signatures and is continuing to get reaction.

