Middle River developer starts petition for a Trader Joe's store

Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 16:17:47-05

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A petition to put a supermarket - preferably Trader Joe's - in a new Middle River community is gaining support.

The developer of Greenleigh at Crossroads, off of White Marsh Boulevard,launched the petition to get a Trader Joe's for the neighborhood. It had more than 1,600 signatures as of Friday.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks, who represents the area, said he's adding his "strong support to a Trader Joe's on the Eastside." He noted that "Middler River is, to some extent, a food desert. Residents have few options."

Somerset Construction's Neil Greenberg says in the petition that "Trader Joe’s grocery store would be the perfect operator in terms of size and quality food offerings to serve our growing community of 2,200 homes and more than 3,000,000 Sq. Ft. of commercial space."

The development included a 75,000-square-foot space aimed at attracting a supermarket.

Trader Joe's even has an online form where you can "request a Trader Joe's in my city."

The national grocery chain is known for its own, distinctive brand of a variety of items. Trader Joe's has stores in Towson, Pikesville, Elkridge, and Annapolis.

