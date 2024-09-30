Uptown Cheapskate opening in White Marsh area

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Thrift store Uptown Cheapskate will be opening off of White Marsh Boulevard this week, which will be the chain's fourth location in the Baltimore area.

It will be in the Greenleigh at Crossroads development, just east of Campbell Boulevard.

The store will have a ribbon-cutting Oct. 3 and a grand opening through Oct. 6.

Uptown Cheapskate offers cash for clothes.

It has locations in Bel Air, Ellicott City and Timonium.