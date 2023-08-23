Brooklyn Park Save A Lot announces full store remodel

BROOKLYN, Md. — Locally, the Brooklyn area has been in the news lately for not so good reasons.

However, one retail grocery store is stepping up to invest in the area.

We paid a visit to the Brooklyn Park Save A Lot.

The store is located in Anne Arundel County, not too far from the Baltimore city line.

The store on Ritchie Highway recently announced a complete remodel. Harold Black is the store manager.

"We have been here since 1992, and we decided that we needed to refresh our look, so we did a full remodel, paint décor, floor lighting to provide a better customer experience," said Black.

The store is located 5 minutes from Brooklyn Homes. That's where on July 2nd, Baltimore saw the worst mass shooting in the cities history. With 30 people being shot and two people dying. Over the last few weeks people in the Brooklyn area say they felt like it was an area that was sometimes forgotten and lacked resources.

However, some residents disagree with that narrative.

"People think it's neglected. It's not really been neglected, there's been a lot more funding out here," said Jussy Man, a Brooklyn resident.

"I'm not sure why the crime is the way it is, but other than that, everything is out here, we got McDonalds, you got price busters, you got roses, you got advance autos, you have a lot of things out here," said Ashley Taylor, a Brooklyn resident.

And for Black, he says they have seen other nearby businesses leave. He says they are here to stay. He knows firsthand the importance of giving people a place where they can got to get affordable and fresh food.

"Where most retailers are leaving the area. We're staying. We're going to provide customer service and provide a place for fresh food and fresh meat for the community," said Black.

Black says the customers have enjoyed the recent renovations.

