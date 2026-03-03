Both Marylanders make the top 30 on American Idol

Harford County to Frederick, Maryland is represented in this season of American Idol.

We'll start with Rae Boyd, from Frederick County, and an alum of Walkersville High School, who was discovered in Vegas.

But in Nashville, she owned the stage with "Stone Cold" by Demo Lovato.

Equally mesmerizing on stage was Brooks Rosser from Bel Air. He works as a caregiver for dementia patients at Hart Heritage Assisted Living.

Both have the support of their hometown communities.

Join us in cheering both on this season. American Idol airs on Mondays on WMAR.