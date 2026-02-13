Frederick singer chases American Idol dreams Monday night

FREDERICK — A Frederick singer will live out her childhood dream when she auditions on American Idol Monday night.

"I have wanted to audition for American Idol since I was this big," Rae said. "Kelly, Carrie, all the girlies, Jennifer Hudson - those are like my idols in real life."

The pop and R&B singer was discovered at in Las Vegas casino while performing "I'm Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls to a mostly empty bar.

"A producer was like, you need to be on American Idol," Rae recalled. "It really did feel like I was in a movie."

Rae currently makes her living performing at bars, restaurants, and casinos. Music runs in her family - her mother performed in wedding bands, and her father has always been her biggest supporter, driving her to gigs and cheering her on.

Having her family there for the audition was especially meaningful after her father's stroke last year made travel more challenging. "It was really magical that he was able to be there with me and support me," she said.

For aspiring singers from small towns, Rae's advice is simple: "If you're empowered to have that kind of talent, just share it with the world. Don't hide it."

Rae's audition airs Monday at 8 p.m. on WMAR.

A man from Bel Air also auditioned for American Idol and was featured in an episode last month.