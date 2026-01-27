Bel Air singer amazes American Idol judges

BEL AIR, M.d. — The 24th season of American Idol premiered Monday night on WMAR/ABC, and a singer from Bel Air stole the show.

Brooks Rosser is 22 years old.

He works as a caregiver for dementia patients at Hart Heritage Assisted Living in Harford County.

He says he was a shy kid. Growing up, his grandmother was his biggest fan. When she began to show signs of dementia, Brooks turned to music to help her and him find their words.

Watch his American Idol audition.

The judges liked his audition so much that they asked for another song.

Needless to say, Brooks got his golden ticket and is off to Hollywood week.

You can follow Brooks' journey, and all the other American Idol hopefuls, Monday nights on WMAR.