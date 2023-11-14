Biden Administration visits Carver Vo-Tech to promote Baltimore union labor

BALTIMORE — It's a push for union work and how important they are for the working class.

On Monday officials with the Biden Administration toured Carver Vo-Tech, speaking with students they believe are key to America's next generation of infrastructure.

It's after the administration named Baltimore as one of their workforce hubs.

Amtrak is investing $5 million into the city to recruit and train workers for the Frederick Douglass Tunnel Rail project.

One Baltimore union member says the investment doesn't come without the city's strong organized labor presence.

"Opportunities in Baltimore City still exist, said Nichalas Cummings of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 486. "Opportunities to earn a great wage, opportunities to receive paid health care, opportunities to move into the middle class. And the opportunities don't stop there. The Baltimore Workforce Hub will support good construction careers, Baltimore City residents, and those workers will write their own story."

The work hub is expected to create more than 1,000 jobs in Baltimore.