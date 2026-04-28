Bel Air's Brooks Rosser did not advance to the Top 5 on American Idol

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. — It's the end of the American Idol road for Brooks Rosser.

The Bel Air native didn't get enough votes on the show Monday night to advance to the top 5.

It was Taylor Swift night and Rosser chose to sing "Love Story".

Here's what the judges had to say:

Luke Bryan: Force yourself to give more energy, more energy. You took that energy up in the end and I wanted just a little bit more.

Lionel Richie: I think you are having a great time. Your voice is so unique, I'm telling you, the story teller part of that voice that you have is so fitting for the song you just did. If you had just taken the mic out and walked with it. I would have fainted. Grab it sometime and give me some attitude.

Carrie Underwood: We've told you week after week what a special gift that you have. One little thing that I could just tell you, you gotta breathe. You belong here you need to get comfortable.

Nikki Glaser (guest judge): I love you, you are such a star. We're getting to see you figure out the performer you are. I just want to see you let go and you have everything that you need to be a star its right there. I can't wait to see you unleash.

Last week, it was revealed on the show that Rosser is dating a former contestant of this season, Rae from Frederick.

Daniel Stallworth was also eliminated. The remaining contestants are Braden Rumfelt, Chris Tungseth, Hannah Harper, Jordan McCullough and Keyla Richardson.

Next week, original Idol judges Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul return to mentor the top 5.

Watch American Idol Mondays at 8 p.m. on WMAR.