Beaver tests positive for rabies at Seneca Creek State Park

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Another beaver has tested positive for rabies at a Maryland state park.

On Monday, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff found a dead beaver at Seneca Creek State Park that tested positive for rabies.

Officials are unable to determine if this is the beaver that attacked a 10-year-old girl last week.

RELATED: Third beaver attack at Maryland state park under investigation

The affected area will remain closed to visitors while wildlife teams continue to search for additional sick beavers or other animals.

Other areas of the park, including the Lake Area off of Clopper Road in Gaithersburg remain open.

The young girl was attending summer camp and was part of an organized group that was swimming in a swimming hole. The animal attacked, camp counselors intervened, removed the beaver and it escaped into the water.

This comes after two beaver attacks were reported at Cunningham Falls State Park: one involving a 13-year-old swimmer on July 26 and another involving a 19-year-old fisherman on August 5.

According to data from respective health departments, there is no indication of a rabies outbreak in Frederick County or Montgomery County.