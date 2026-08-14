Third beaver attack at Maryland state park under investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A third person has been bitten by a beaver this summer, this time in Montgomery County.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says a 10-year-old girl was attacked and bitten at Seneca Creek State Park.

The girl was canoeing with an organized group in a creek on park property.

Officials say the incident occurred at a bend in Seneca Creek near Berryville Road, close to the Potomac River.

This area, including about one mile of trail, will be closed until further notice. Other areas of the park, including the Lake Area off Clopper Road, will remain open.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service staff and Seneca Creek State Park staff are searching for the beaver.

When the animal attacked, camp counselors intervened and removed the beaver, which then escaped into the water.

This comes after two beaver attacks were reported at Cunningham Falls State Park: one involving a 13-year-old swimmer on July 26 and another involving a 19-year-old fisherman on August 5.

RELATED: Second beaver attack at Cunningham Falls State Park

Both beavers were caught, euthanized and tested positive for rabies. Officials say that due to the distance between the parks, the incidents are not related.

According to data from respective health departments, there is no indication of a rabies outbreak in Frederick County or Montgomery County.

