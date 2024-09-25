BCPS clarifies consequences for school threats, violence

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — In response to a national spate of school threats and other violent behavior, Baltimore County Public Schools is formally clarifying that students will face expulsion, as well as all legal consequences for such actions.

Superintendent Myriam Rogers issued a statement Tuesday that the school system is adding to its Code of Conduct.

The letter says:

In just the first month of the school year the nation has seen a concerning uptick in dangerous and disruptive student behaviors. These disturbing behaviors have included threats of mass violence, fighting, and possession of weapons on school property. As a direct response to these alarming behaviors, we have provided additional information in our Code of Conduct to make it clear to all members of our community that students who engage in these behaviors will be subject to all legally allowable consequences including, but not limited to suspension and expulsion. School-based consequences are in addition to action taken by law enforcement.

Threats of violence have led to evacuations and police response in several Baltimore County schools, as they have at school systems across the country.

A 15-year-old student was arrested for making a threat in Lansdowne, and an 18-year-old was arrested for threatening Dundalk High.

Students have also been found with guns in county schools.

Last week, 42 school threats were reported across Maryland in just 36 hours, noted Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

They come on the heels of an actual fatal shooting at Harford County's Joppatowne High School, and a school shooting at a Georgia high school.

