Police: 42 school threats investigated across Maryland over last 36 hours

BALTIMORE — Most Maryland students have yet to complete their first month of the new school year.

Despite being so early Harford County already experienced a shooting inside Joppatowne High School, while many others around the state have faced threats of violence causing widespread fear and panic.

On Friday Anne Arundel County Police issued an alert revealing disturbing trends.

"Over the past 36 hours, approximately 42 school threat tips were submitted statewide," police noted. "These tips, originating from various counties and schools across the state, appear to be primarily shared on social media platforms, often accompanied by screenshots."

Those schools include Dumbarton Middle School in Baltimore County and Walter P. Carter Elementary School in Baltimore City. Each have been under threat this week.

Over the past 24 hours in Anne Arundel County alone, 14 tips about potential school threats were submitted. That surpasses the 13 tips received last week, which remain under investigation.

"We take all threats seriously and will continue to investigate every reported incident, however, the large volume of patrol responses to schools and home visits along with tips being followed up on by detectives, diverts police resources," say police.

So far all threats were deemed unfounded. Police are still attempting to identify all those responsible.

Some already face charges. On Friday Baltimore County Police arrested a 15-year-old student accused of threatening a school in Lansdowne.

